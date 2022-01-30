wrestling / News
Highlights of Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble (Pics, Video)
The Universal title match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins kicked off the WWE Royal Rumble tonight, but fans expecting a definitive ending were likely disappointed. Seth Rollins ended up winning the match via disqualification. Roman locked in the guillotine choke but Rollins made the ropes. When the referee told Roman to break, he wouldn’t, and the match was ended after he ignored the five count.
Roman kept shouting that Rollins “[won’t allow me to let go]”, referring to Rollins constantly bringing up the past in their feud. Rollins did that again tonight, coming out to the classic theme song of The Shield, entering through the crowd and wearing his old outfit.
After the match was over, Reigns assaulted Rollins with a chair, similar to how Rollins did to Reigns when he broke up The Shield in 2014. Reigns’ run with the Universal title continues, as he has been champion for 516 since winning it in 2020.
You can follow along with our live coverage of the show here.
The GREATEST Universal Champion of all time is getting things started at #RoyalRumble@WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/xZN1Ekw6qy
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
The One. The only.
Acknowledge him.#RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/w6aOPSosmi
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
🗣📣 Sierra. Hotel. India. Echo. Lima. Delta.#RoyalRumble @WWERollins @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/CVo0AdKcIa
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
.@WWERollins is pulling out all the stops early in this #UniversalTitle Match!#RoyalRumble @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/xDMUIRafjh
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
It has been ALL @WWERollins at #RoyalRumble! #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/G46un2F23K
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
SHIELD BOMB THROUGH THE TABLE. 😱@WWERollins' mind games are next level so far in his #UniversalTitle clash against @WWERomanReigns! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/nbXm0vKunx
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
YEARS of frustration behind that powerbomb from The Head of the Table.#RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/zjhNhaSAV3
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
.@WWERollins may regret what he's brought out of the Universal Champion…#RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/FBVzckWN7V
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
Via disqualification, @WWERomanReigns is STILL your Universal Champion.#RoyalRumble @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/dW8FykNBZP
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
.@WWERomanReigns has lost it!#RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/GnKrnajNGn
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
Absolute destruction.#RoyalRumble @WWERomanReigns @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/P3QXYFaOkV
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
