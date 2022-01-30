Highlights of Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble (Pics, Video)

The Universal title match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins kicked off the WWE Royal Rumble tonight, but fans expecting a definitive ending were likely disappointed. Seth Rollins ended up winning the match via disqualification. Roman locked in the guillotine choke but Rollins made the ropes. When the referee told Roman to break, he wouldn’t, and the match was ended after he ignored the five count.

Roman kept shouting that Rollins “[won’t allow me to let go]”, referring to Rollins constantly bringing up the past in their feud. Rollins did that again tonight, coming out to the classic theme song of The Shield, entering through the crowd and wearing his old outfit.

After the match was over, Reigns assaulted Rollins with a chair, similar to how Rollins did to Reigns when he broke up The Shield in 2014. Reigns’ run with the Universal title continues, as he has been champion for 516 since winning it in 2020.

