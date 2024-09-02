wrestling / News
Hikaru Shida Is Happy Women Are Getting More Main Events In AEW
September 2, 2024 | Posted by
During a recent gaming stream on Youtube (via F4WOnline, Hikaru Shida expressed her happiness that women were getting to main event more shows in AEW, including this past Saturday. Shida won a 4-way in the main event of that night’s episode of Collision.
She said: “I won the four-way match, and it announced the title match on AEW All Out next week. I also feel so happy that the women’s match got the main event [of Collision]. Actually, a few years ago my dream was doing the main event on a TV show, but these days it’s getting [to be] normal, right? I’m really happy about that.“
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From WWE SmackDown, Bayley’s Return, Road to Bash in Berlin Tour
- Backstage Notes From WWE Bash in Berlin, Cody Rhodes Update, Randy Orton & MGK Talk
- Booker T Shares the Secret Behind Harlem Heat’s WCW Run
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Wrestlers Not Being Happy With Zeus Working WWE SummerSlam 1989