Hikaru Shida Is Happy Women Are Getting More Main Events In AEW

During a recent gaming stream on Youtube (via F4WOnline, Hikaru Shida expressed her happiness that women were getting to main event more shows in AEW, including this past Saturday. Shida won a 4-way in the main event of that night’s episode of Collision.

She said: “I won the four-way match, and it announced the title match on AEW All Out next week. I also feel so happy that the women’s match got the main event [of Collision]. Actually, a few years ago my dream was doing the main event on a TV show, but these days it’s getting [to be] normal, right? I’m really happy about that.“