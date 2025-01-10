Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 1.9.25  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, Mike Santana takes on all three members of The Northern Armory. The Rascalz face John Skyler and Jason Hotch of The Good Hands, The System and the trio of Steve Maclin, Eric Young, and Jonathan Gresham take it to the ring in a six-man tag match and Jordynne Grace is set to address the iMPACT Zone. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: January 9th, 2025

Location: Centre Stage in Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: The System vs. Steve Maclin, Eric Young, and Jonathan Gresham

Eddie Edwards looks for a suplex on Eric Young, but Eric reverses it. JDC comes in and takes Eric to his corner. Tag to Myers and he kicks Eric and puts him in a headlock. Eric Young tries to fight out of it, but Myers hits a back body drop. Myers looks for a Roster Cut but Young picks him up for a Death Valley Driver. Maclin gets the tag and hits a Lou Thesz Pres on JDC. He hits an Olympic Slam on Edwards and a backbreaker on JDC and goes for a pin, but Myers breaks it up. Maclin hits the KIA for the win.

Result: Steve Maclin, Eric Young, and Jonathan Gresham def. The System by pinfall

Rating: ***½

After the match, Myers attacks with a steel chair and hits a team powerbomb on Jonathan Gresham. They wrap a steel chair around Gresham’s neck and threw him into the ring post. Maclin and Young chase them away.

A video package for Joe Hendry who talks about how people think he got it easy, but he didn’t. He talks about taking up judo, getting into acting school and being a part of a band. He talks about music not working out and getting into pro-wrestling. He talks about coming up with his entrance. He talks about getting introduced to TNA and getting hooked. He says there was one video on his iPod which was of Kurt Angle confronting Samoa Joe at Genesis, and he talks about the coincidence of now fighting for the World Title at Genesis. He says he will prove that he is not just an internet sensation.

Savannah Evans comes out for her match. Xia Brookside comes out and shows a video from Turning Point and says she injured her. She says she has someone else who wants to take her on. Léi Yǐng Lee makes her entrance.

Match 2: Léi Yǐng Lee vs. Savannah Evans

Lee goes after Evans right away. Evans gets out of the ring and Lee hits a cannonball from the apron. Back in the ring and Lee hits a crossbody for two. Lee goes for kicks, but Evans catches her for a sit out chokebomb for two. Evans twists on her neck. Lee tries to fight out of it and goes for a headscissors but Evans blocks it. Lee has Evans in the corner and hits punches. Evans comes back with a clothesline. Evans goes for a Full Nelson Bomb but Lee fights out of it and hits Thunderstruck for the win.

Result: Léi Yǐng Lee def. Savannah Evans by pinfall

Rating: **½

Gia Miller is backstage, and Jordynne Grace comes in and says if Tessa Blanchard wants to fight then they can fight.

We get the TNA+ Moment of the Week, and it is Kurt Angle vs. Jeff Jarrett from Genesis 2009.

A Rosemary vignette and she talks about Masha Slamovich.

Match 3: Mike Santana vs. The Northern Armory in a Gauntlet

Judas Icarus comes out first. Icarus goes for an arm wringer. Mike Santana hits Spin The Block for the pin.

Travis Williams comes in. Santana chops him. Williams takes him down with a snapmare followed by a dropkick for two. Santana goes for a Rolling Buck 50, but Williams catches him with an armbar. Santana hits a bucklebomb and a sit out powerbomb for the pin.

Josh Alexander’s music hits and he walks out. Just as Josh is about to enter the ring, Icarus attacks Santana from behind and the referee calls for the bell.

Result: Mike Santana def. The Northern Armory by disqualification

Rating: ***

Alexander hits the C4 Spike on Santana. He gets back his headgear that Santana got at Final Resolution and the fans chant “bald ass head”. He wears it and the fans chant “You look stupid”.

The Personal Concierge is backstage, and he says he is going to do something unprecedented. He says he sees Heather and Ash as the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions. He says next week they will do a pre-launch championship celebration by Elegance.

Rosemary is backstage and she talks about Masha Slamovich and says she can see the cracks forming and she can see fear over losing everything she has worked for. Raven asks her if she’s ready since it’s been 6-7 years. He suggests he makes it a Raven Clockwork Orange House of Fun match. Rosemary says he is a genius. Raven says Quoth the Raven, Never More.

Match 4: The Rascalz vs. The Good Hands

Skyler sets up Wentz upside down in the corner and the Good Hands put pressure on his groin. Wentz hits a knee and tags to Miguel and hits a springboard headscissors on Hotch. Miguel hits a tilt-a-whirl DDT for two. Skyler hits a Rolling Thunder and Hotch hits a splash for two. Hotch goes to the top rope but Wentz hits a knee and hits a Spinebuster on Skyler and they Feed Him to the Lions for the win.

Result: The Rascalz def. The Good Hands by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Rhino is backstage and Kazarian walks in and says that if Rhino hits a Gore, he will be ready with his Call Your Shot Trophy.

Maclin is backstage with Eric Young and he says the message is loud and clear. Young says this is renegade, and they’re going to hand out their own justice. First Class comes in and AJ asks why they are whining. AJ says they are interested in World Tag Team gold and if they have to go over them, they will talk to Santino about it.

Moose says he is the greatest X-Division Champion of all time and at Genesis, Ace Austin will find out why you always trust The System. He tells Alisha to throw the X-Division Championship because at Genesis he’s going to debut a brand-new X-Division Championship fit for the franchise. He says that is the ugliest Championship he has ever seen in his life, and he is embarrassed that he had to carry that for the past few weeks. Andrew Everett come out and says he had no business being in the X-Division. He says when he was in the company, it gave him purpose. He says the X-Division built TNA. Moose asks who he is and if he said one more word, he’s going to take him down. Everett says he is an X-Division wrestler and he is not. Moose hits a big boot, and he says that he earned himself a X-Division Championship match right now.

Match 5: Moose vs. Andrew Everett for the TNA X-Division Championship

Moose spears Everett in the corner and throws him away. Ace Austin is watching backstage and Moose goes for a powerbomb but Everett fights out of it. Everett goes for a moonsault and Moose catches him but Everett reverses it into a DDT. Moose goes to the outside of the ring and Everett hits a springboard Swanton. Everett goes to the top rope and Moose hits a chokeslam onto the apron followed by a powerbomb on the apron. Moose hits a powerbomb in the ring for the win.

Result: Moose def. Andrew Everett to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

Rating: ***¼

We see Ace Austin shaking his head while watching from backstage as Moose celebrates.

Santino Marella is backstage, and Sami Callihan walks up to him and says that he feels shafted, and that they will go after the tag titles next. Marella books Callihan and PCO vs. The Hardy Boys for next week and if they win, the tag team title match at Genesis will be a 3-way.

Jordynne Grace comes out and she says Tessa should be terrified that she is here with a microphone. She says if Tessa thinks the Knockouts Division is hers, then she needs to go through her. Tessa runs in and they brawl but security and referees rush in and separate them. The fans chant “Let them fight”.

During the break, Santino Marella books Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard for Genesis.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt run down the card for Genesis.

Match 6: Joe Hendry and Rhino vs. Nic and Ryan Nemeth

Rhino takes Nic Nemeth down with a shoulder block. Nic takes Rhino down with a dropkick. Tag to Ryan and Rhino takes him to his corner and Joe Hendry and Rhino take turns tagging each other to chop Ryan Nemeth. Ryan tries to fight back with a chop on Joe but it has little effect and Joe takes him down with a chop. Joe Hendry hits a stalling suplex on Ryan Nemeth for two. Hendry tags to Rhino and Ryan tags to Nic. Ryan Nemeth pulls Rhino down by the hair when the referee isn’t looking. Nic hits a standing elbow drop for two. Ryan Nemeth hits a jumping elbow drop for two. Nic goes for a Famouser but Rhino catches him for a powerbomb. Tag to Joe Hendry and he hits a fireman’s carry slam on Ryan and a Fallaway Slam on Nic. He goes for a Standing Ovation on Ryan, but Ryan hits a thumb to the eye. Joe Hendry hits a cutter, but Nic breaks up the pin. Rhino hits a Gore on Ryan Nemeth. Nic superkicks Rhino. Joe clotheslines Nic out of the ring. Joe Hendry hits the Standing Ovation on Ryan for the win.

Result: Joe Hendry and Rhino def. Nic and Ryan Nemeth by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Joe Hendry celebrates after the match as Nic Nemeth looks on dejectedly to close the show.