Hiroshi Tanahashi Appears At AEW Double Or Nothing, Makes Save For Paragon

Hiroshi Tanahashi was among those who came down to the ring to make the save the Paragon after their loss to the Don Callis Family at AEW Double or Nothing. As noted, the team of Alexander, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Adam Cole on show.

After the match, the Callis Family attacked Paragon until Tanahashi, Brody King, and Tomohiro Ishii made the save and ran the Family off.

Hiroshi Tanahashi is in the last year of his in-ring career and will retire at Wrestle Kingdom.

Total takeover by the Don Callis Family! — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025