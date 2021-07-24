Hiroshi Tanahashi Offers to Take Kota Ibushi’s Place at Wrestle Grand Slam

– At today’s NJPW Summer Struggle in Nagoya event, former IWGP heavyweight champion Hiroshi Tanahashi beat KENTA in a singles match. During a post-match promo, Tanahashi volunteered to take the place of the ailing Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Grand Slam at the Tokyo, Dome.

As noted, NJPW announced that Ibushi was diagnosed with aspiration pneumonia before the event, so his status for his scheduled IWGP World title match against Shingo Takagi is up in the air right now.

After his main event match with KENTA, Hiroshi Tanahashi offered to take Ibushi’s place in the main event if Ibushi cannot make it. Currently, NJPW is still advertising Ibushi for tomorrow’s matchup. He stated the following:

“Though I’m sweaty, I’m not tired, and this tireless body will carry NJPW into the future’. Indeed, Tanahashi had one more comment as he left the ring. ‘The main event at the Tokyo Dome is still uncertain. Can I make an appeal? If I’m needed, I am ready.”

Wrestle Grand Slam is scheduled for Sunday, July 25 at the Tokyo Dome. According to NJPW’s official website, an update on Ibushi and the Wrestle Grand Slam main event will be made soon. You can view a video of Tanahashi post-match below: