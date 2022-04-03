wrestling / News
Hook Appears On This Week’s Hey! (EW) Show
April 3, 2022 | Posted by
The latest episode of Hey! (EW) is online, and it features Hook. You can see the video below for the new episode of RJ City’s AEW series, with Hook “In the hot seat”:
