HOOK On Appearing In Film Money Talks, Wants To Do More Acting

HOOK co-starred in a new short film titled Money Talks recently, and he says he wants to do more acting. The AEW star spoke with Wrestling Observer Live to promote the short film, which premiered at Tribeca Film Festival last weekend. During the conversation he spoke about getting his role in the movie and how he’s looking to do more narrative roles. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On getting his role i8n thye movie: “My best friend, Tony Mucci, the director of the film, we were roommates in college and we actually dropped out together and he went on to focus on directing and working in music videos and things of that nature and I went on to focus on pursuing professional wrestling, and now this is all coming back and this is his first film that he’s working on, as well as my first film that I’m acting in, and when we were in school living together, we were talking about ideas for this film back then. So it’s really cool to see it all come to fruition and everything that we said we were gonna do, we’ve done and it’s just a really good feeling and very awesome doing it with such a close friend.”

On wanting to do more acting: “So I’m actually getting an agent and looking to get my name out there more and I really wanna pick up more roles and get more reps and book an audition and see what comes of it. I’ve loved film my entire life and I actually more loved it from a director’s point of view at first, and I never saw myself as a performer. I (was) always an athlete and until I started professional wrestling is when I started performing, and that’s when I opened my mind up more to the idea of being an actor, and once I was on set, I really fell in love with it, and I’m really hungry to do more and just hope to grow, get better and get more reps and see what comes of it.”