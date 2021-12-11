Hook Weighs In on AEW In-Ring Debut, Having Action Bronson Track As His Theme Song

Hook’s AEW in-ring debut takes place on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and Hook discussed the match and his theme song in a new interview. Pitchfork spoke with Hook about the match, which was taped after Dynamite and airs on tonight’s Rampage. You can check out the highlights below:

On using Action Bronson’s track for his entrance theme: “I’ve been an Action Bronson fan since I was in sixth grade. I would hear him shout out all these old school wrestlers, old school strong man s**t, and all these old athletes. With that and the New York vibe, I had a feeling that my dad would f**k with it as well. When I showed him, he loved it.”

On having his first match at the Rampage taping: “It was hard as f**k, honestly. It was tough, man. I was excited. I felt like I could run through a brick wall before going out there. Having Action Bronson for my debut in New York? It was surreal.”