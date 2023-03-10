Hugo Savinovich Says Thunder Rosa Is In the Category Of Eddie Guerrero

Hugo Savinovich is a big fan of Thunder Rosa, believing that she is “in the category” of the likes of Eddie Guerrero. Savinovich was a guest on Busted Open Radio and talked with Rosa about his frustrations around how AEW booked her during her most recent run before she got injured.

“I was not really happy with AEW with the storylines they were doing with you,” Savinovich said (per Wrestling Inc). I thought that, that giving [Rosa] the world title was a step but then they have to build the image of Thunder Rosa.”

He went on to add that, “You are in the category of an Eddie Guerrero. I can see talent and you have it, and I just hope that they don’t kill your passion.”

Rosa is currently out with injury and recently returned to AEW as part of the Spanish-language commentary team while she continues to rehab her injury.