wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Puts Influencer Through Hooters Table In Stunt Video
June 19, 2024 | Posted by
Hulk Hogan had an “altercation” with influencer Frankie LaPenna putting him through a table at Hooters in a new video. LePenna posted the stunt video to his Twitter account, which you can see below and shows him struggling with Hogan over a WWE Championship replica.
LePenna gets control of the title, only to have Hogan spank him and them shove him through a table.
HUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/AYDiLTqv9A
— Chad the III (@CouncilmanChad) June 19, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes On Wyatt Sicks Debut, How They’ll Interact With Storylines
- Cody Rhodes Recalls an Awkward Meeting in AEW With Matt Cardona & Tony Khan
- The Undertaker Reveals on When He Knew It Was Time to Retire, Being Set on Fire
- Nikki Cross and Joe Gacy Share Messages Following The Wyatt Sick6’s Debut