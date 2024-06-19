wrestling / News

Hulk Hogan Puts Influencer Through Hooters Table In Stunt Video

June 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hulk Hogan WWE Crown Jewel Image Credit: WWE

Hulk Hogan had an “altercation” with influencer Frankie LaPenna putting him through a table at Hooters in a new video. LePenna posted the stunt video to his Twitter account, which you can see below and shows him struggling with Hogan over a WWE Championship replica.

LePenna gets control of the title, only to have Hogan spank him and them shove him through a table.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hulk Hogan, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading