Hulk Hogan Reportedly Underwent Neck Surgery This Week

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan underwent a surgical procedure on his next yesterday. TMZ reports that Hogan underwent what a rep told the outlet was a “little fusion procedure” on Wednesday to help him “feel a little better.”

Hogan’s rep said it was a “quick turnaround” and that Hogan was “back to work” today. Hogan, Eric Bischoff and Izzy Martinez are set to launch their Real American Freestyle Wrestling, with the first event taking place on August 30th.

Hogan has previously said he has undergone at least 25 operations from 2014 until last year.