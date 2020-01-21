Humberto Carrillo Issues Challenge to Andrade for Match at Royal Rumble

– During last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw, Humberto Carrillo returned to help Rey Mysterio. Andrade continued to attack Mysterio after he won last night’s Ladder Match. In a backstage online interview, Carrillo laid out a challenge to Andrade for the US title at the Royal Rumble. You can check out that video below. Humberto Carrillo stated the following:

“You know, I’m tired. I’m tired of Andrade wants to disrespect a legend like Rey Mysterio. That can’t happen. Andrade, I want to challenge you for a match for the United States Championship at Royal Rumble. And if you are a real man, and you wanna pick on somebody, pick on me.”