Humberto Carrillo Issues Challenge to Andrade for Match at Royal Rumble
January 21, 2020 | Posted by
– During last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw, Humberto Carrillo returned to help Rey Mysterio. Andrade continued to attack Mysterio after he won last night’s Ladder Match. In a backstage online interview, Carrillo laid out a challenge to Andrade for the US title at the Royal Rumble. You can check out that video below. Humberto Carrillo stated the following:
“You know, I’m tired. I’m tired of Andrade wants to disrespect a legend like Rey Mysterio. That can’t happen. Andrade, I want to challenge you for a match for the United States Championship at Royal Rumble. And if you are a real man, and you wanna pick on somebody, pick on me.”
