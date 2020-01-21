wrestling / News

Humberto Carrillo Issues Challenge to Andrade for Match at Royal Rumble

January 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE TLC Kickoff Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

During last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw, Humberto Carrillo returned to help Rey Mysterio. Andrade continued to attack Mysterio after he won last night’s Ladder Match. In a backstage online interview, Carrillo laid out a challenge to Andrade for the US title at the Royal Rumble. You can check out that video below. Humberto Carrillo stated the following:

“You know, I’m tired. I’m tired of Andrade wants to disrespect a legend like Rey Mysterio. That can’t happen. Andrade, I want to challenge you for a match for the United States Championship at Royal Rumble. And if you are a real man, and you wanna pick on somebody, pick on me.”

