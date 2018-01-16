Impact Confirms Barbed Wire Massacre III Will Air on Twitch

– Impact Wrestling has confirmed the status of this week’s Barbed Wire Massacre III match, announcing that it will air exclusively on Twitch. There has been some uncertainty regarding where the show would air, as the show was initially reported as airing on Twitch before advertisements from Impact pegged it as airing on Pop. Now, the match has been specifically announced as being on the company’s new Twitch channel. The announcement is below, as well as a tweet by the company:

Thursday Night Barbed Wire Massacre on Twitch

When the news broke last week on second episode of the new year of Impact Wrestling that oVe along with Sami Callihan would go against LAX along with Homicide in a Barbed Wire Massacre, it immediately blew up on social media.

So for the third time ever in Impact Wrestling history there will be a Barbed Wire Massacre however it will air after IMPACT on our brand new twitch channel!

How does one prepare for a Barbed Wire Massacre? How will it work? Will the athletes survive? These are just some of the questions that have been debated the past couple days.

To get a sense of what a Barbed Wire Massacre looks like, go onto YouTube and search Barbed Wire Massacre And you’ll see the full match from Turning Point in 2005 between Abyss and Sabu. The crowd during that match definitely left the arena that night with a while knew respect for pro wrestlers, that’s for sure.

But this is the kind of match that needed to be created. Especially with this current rivalry between LAX and oVe. These two teams have been battling each other since September. oVe which stands for Ohio versus Everything, won the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Titles from LAX in October at Victory Road. But LAX was able to retain the titles two weeks ago to kick off the new year.

Of course, being from Ohio and the ones not to back down or give up, oVe won’t let the battles end. The Crist boys from and Sami Callahan are out for blood. Ortiz and Santana are happy to oblige them for the third ever Barbed Wire Massacre!

The interesting thing about this Barbed Wire Massacre is there are so many variables at play in this match. It’s not a one on one match. It’s three against three. Both teams love to deliver devastating moves off the top rope. There will be no ropes as the ring will be surrounded by sharp barbed wire. Also, Callahan and Homicide, both men who have track records of not having a pain threshold and are ready to test the limits.

This match is going to exciting. You won’t want to miss what happens when these two teams face off inside a ring surrounded by barbed wire. Tune In immediately following IMPACT on our brand new Twitch Channel!