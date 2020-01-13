wrestling / News
Impact Hard to Kill Pre-Show Video Online
January 12, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has released the full pre-show for Hard to Kill online. You can see the video below for the pre-show, and follow our live coverage of the PPV here.
