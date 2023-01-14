wrestling / News
Impact News: PCO Returns to Life At Hard To Kill, Masha Slamovich Earns Knockouts Title Shot
– PCO is back and after Eddie Edwards once again, making his return to life at Impact Hard To Kill. The former Honor No More member appeared in the ring after Edwards defeated Jonathan Gresham, spitting out sand and hitting Edwards with a shovel at the PPV.
PCO was last seen being buried alive by Edwards in the desert of Las Vegas back in November.
Somehow @TheJonGresham kicks out of a Sit Down Powerbomb from @TheEddieEdwards!#HardToKill pic.twitter.com/jhwbaBJoJH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2023
.@PCOisNotHuman is ALIIIIVE!#HardToKill pic.twitter.com/hTpcstHuBo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2023
– Masha Slamovich won an Impact Knockouts World Title shot at the PPV, defeating Taylor Wilde, Deonna Purrazzo, and Killer Kelly. Slamovich will face Mickie James, who defeated Jordynne Grace in the main event to capture the title.
Double Submission!@DeonnaPurrazzo @RealTaylorWilde #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/Qc35L6Q3GW
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2023
Snow Plow on EVERYBODY! @mashaslamovich #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/Eu5zc4NbNH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2023