Impact News: PCO Returns to Life At Hard To Kill, Masha Slamovich Earns Knockouts Title Shot

– PCO is back and after Eddie Edwards once again, making his return to life at Impact Hard To Kill. The former Honor No More member appeared in the ring after Edwards defeated Jonathan Gresham, spitting out sand and hitting Edwards with a shovel at the PPV.

PCO was last seen being buried alive by Edwards in the desert of Las Vegas back in November.

– Masha Slamovich won an Impact Knockouts World Title shot at the PPV, defeating Taylor Wilde, Deonna Purrazzo, and Killer Kelly. Slamovich will face Mickie James, who defeated Jordynne Grace in the main event to capture the title.