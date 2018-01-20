Impact Wrestling Reportedly in Talks With Jeff Cobb

– As previously reported, Jeff Cobb is slated to return to Lucha Underground for the promotion’s fourth season as Matanza Cueto. However, it looks like another promotion might be interested in Cobb. Per The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Impact Wrestling is interested in Cobb and has been in talks with the wrestler. The company was unable to put together a deal with Cobb to have him come in for the most recent set of tapings.

Cobb reportedly is looking to perform more regularly for NJPW. He recently took part in the 2017 NJPW World Tag League. According to the Observer report, Cobb’s Lucha Underground contract wouldn’t prevent him from working for Impact Wrestling.