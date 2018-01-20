 

wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Reportedly in Talks With Jeff Cobb

January 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jeff Cobb

As previously reported, Jeff Cobb is slated to return to Lucha Underground for the promotion’s fourth season as Matanza Cueto. However, it looks like another promotion might be interested in Cobb. Per The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Impact Wrestling is interested in Cobb and has been in talks with the wrestler. The company was unable to put together a deal with Cobb to have him come in for the most recent set of tapings.

Cobb reportedly is looking to perform more regularly for NJPW. He recently took part in the 2017 NJPW World Tag League. According to the Observer report, Cobb’s Lucha Underground contract wouldn’t prevent him from working for Impact Wrestling.

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeff Cobb, Lucha Underground, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading