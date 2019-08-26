wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Impact Keeping LAX Name, Lance Storm Not Working Here Full Time, Impact Tapings Set For Next Week
August 26, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling will be keeping the LAX name now that Santana and Ortiz have officially left the company. So wherever they show up, expect them to have a different name. They previously used the name EYFBO on the independent scene.
– PWInsider also reports that even though he had worked as an agent and producer for Impact recently, Lance Storm is not expected to come into the promotion full time. He had previously announced that he will shut down Storm Wrestling Academy and would work full time in wrestling, but Impact is not where he will be going.
– Impact will hold TV tapings next week in Las Vegas at Sam’s Town Casino on September 5-6. Ken Shamrock will work those tapings.
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Reacts To Jon Moxley Being Pulled From AEW All Out
- Steve Austin On The Death of Kayfaybe: ‘It’s Almost 2020. People Know What’s Up.’
- Jim Ross Recalls Brock Lesnar Causing Problems By Getting Back Tattoo, Lesnar Losing Out on Money Due to It
- Corey Graves Recalls the Early Days of NXT, Being Part of the ‘Street Team’ And When NXT Began to Catch On