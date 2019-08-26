Impact Wrestling News: Impact Keeping LAX Name, Lance Storm Not Working Here Full Time, Impact Tapings Set For Next Week

– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling will be keeping the LAX name now that Santana and Ortiz have officially left the company. So wherever they show up, expect them to have a different name. They previously used the name EYFBO on the independent scene.

– PWInsider also reports that even though he had worked as an agent and producer for Impact recently, Lance Storm is not expected to come into the promotion full time. He had previously announced that he will shut down Storm Wrestling Academy and would work full time in wrestling, but Impact is not where he will be going.

– Impact will hold TV tapings next week in Las Vegas at Sam’s Town Casino on September 5-6. Ken Shamrock will work those tapings.