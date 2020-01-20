Impact Wrestling News: Tickets On Sale For TNA Return, Lineup For Tomorrow’s Episode, Date Set For Next Tapings

– Impact Wrestling previously announced that TNA would be returning for one night only as a special event for Wrestlecon in Tampa, Florida. Tickets for that event are on sale now, and you can get yours by clicking here.

– Here’s the lineup for tomorrow’s episode of Impact on AXS TV:

* Tessa Blanchard to open the show

* Willie Mack speaks

* Moose vs. Taurus vs. Rhino

– The next Impact Wrestling tapings will happen between February 7-9.