wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Tickets On Sale For TNA Return, Lineup For Tomorrow’s Episode, Date Set For Next Tapings

January 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Presents TNA

– Impact Wrestling previously announced that TNA would be returning for one night only as a special event for Wrestlecon in Tampa, Florida. Tickets for that event are on sale now, and you can get yours by clicking here.

– Here’s the lineup for tomorrow’s episode of Impact on AXS TV:

* Tessa Blanchard to open the show
* Willie Mack speaks
* Moose vs. Taurus vs. Rhino

– The next Impact Wrestling tapings will happen between February 7-9.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, TNA, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading