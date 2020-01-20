wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Tickets On Sale For TNA Return, Lineup For Tomorrow’s Episode, Date Set For Next Tapings
– Impact Wrestling previously announced that TNA would be returning for one night only as a special event for Wrestlecon in Tampa, Florida. Tickets for that event are on sale now, and you can get yours by clicking here.
– Here’s the lineup for tomorrow’s episode of Impact on AXS TV:
* Tessa Blanchard to open the show
* Willie Mack speaks
* Moose vs. Taurus vs. Rhino
– The next Impact Wrestling tapings will happen between February 7-9.
