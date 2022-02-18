wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Planning Cincinnati Shows In May
February 18, 2022 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that Impact Wrestling is planning to run shows in the Cincinnati area on May 7-8, which will include the Under Siege PPV. That will happen on Saturday, May 7, followed by TV tapings the next day. It won’t be in the city of Cincinnati, however, but across the river in Northern Kentucky.
Impact is back to touring again and has a more regular filming schedule. Other shows include New Orleans this weekend, Louisville for Sacrifice, Philadelphia in March, Dallas in April and Poughkeepsie in April.
