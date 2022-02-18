Impact Wrestling Planning Cincinnati Shows In May

Fightful Select reports that Impact Wrestling is planning to run shows in the Cincinnati area on May 7-8, which will include the Under Siege PPV. That will happen on Saturday, May 7, followed by TV tapings the next day. It won’t be in the city of Cincinnati, however, but across the river in Northern Kentucky.

Impact is back to touring again and has a more regular filming schedule. Other shows include New Orleans this weekend, Louisville for Sacrifice, Philadelphia in March, Dallas in April and Poughkeepsie in April.