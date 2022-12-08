– Impact Wrestling programming kicks off at 7:00 pm EST tonight on AXS TV with a new episode of Impact in 60, showcasing the best of Jordynne Grace in 2022. Meanwhile, a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV starts at 8:00 pm EST.

Also, a new episode of Before The Impact streams on IMPACT! Plus, YouTube, and Facebook starting at 7:15 pm EST. Tonight’s episode will feature X-Division champion Trey Miguel against Jason Hotch in a non-title match. Here’s the lineup for tonight:

* Impact World Champion Josh Alexander will be in the Impact Zone

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Heath Miller & Rhino (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Sami Callihan vs. Big Kon

* Savannah Evans vs Taya Valkyrie

* BTI: Trey Miguel vs. Jason Hotch (*Non-Title Match*)