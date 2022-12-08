wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Preview: Heath & Rhino Defend Titles Against Motor City Machine Guns

December 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling 12-08-22 - Heath and Rhino vs. MCMG Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling programming kicks off at 7:00 pm EST tonight on AXS TV with a new episode of Impact in 60, showcasing the best of Jordynne Grace in 2022. Meanwhile, a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV starts at 8:00 pm EST.

Also, a new episode of Before The Impact streams on IMPACT! Plus, YouTube, and Facebook starting at 7:15 pm EST. Tonight’s episode will feature X-Division champion Trey Miguel against Jason Hotch in a non-title match. Here’s the lineup for tonight:

* Impact World Champion Josh Alexander will be in the Impact Zone
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Heath Miller & Rhino (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Sami Callihan vs. Big Kon
* Savannah Evans vs Taya Valkyrie
* BTI: Trey Miguel vs. Jason Hotch (*Non-Title Match*)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading