wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Preview: Heath & Rhino Defend Titles Against Motor City Machine Guns
– Impact Wrestling programming kicks off at 7:00 pm EST tonight on AXS TV with a new episode of Impact in 60, showcasing the best of Jordynne Grace in 2022. Meanwhile, a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV starts at 8:00 pm EST.
Also, a new episode of Before The Impact streams on IMPACT! Plus, YouTube, and Facebook starting at 7:15 pm EST. Tonight’s episode will feature X-Division champion Trey Miguel against Jason Hotch in a non-title match. Here’s the lineup for tonight:
* Impact World Champion Josh Alexander will be in the Impact Zone
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Heath Miller & Rhino (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Sami Callihan vs. Big Kon
* Savannah Evans vs Taya Valkyrie
* BTI: Trey Miguel vs. Jason Hotch (*Non-Title Match*)
TONIGHT at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!
Full preview: https://t.co/XPyz6PQSQI#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/tnTKFIehcn
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 8, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Confirms William Regal Is Leaving AEW, Details Circumstances of His Exit
- Kurt Angle on Rumor That He & Vince Russo Tried to Take Over TNA Creative
- Kenny Omega Responds to Vince Russo Questioning Seth Rollins as a Potential WWE Hall of Famer
- Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, Iron Sheik, More Show Support for Barry Windham