wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Releases Tribute Video to Don West
January 6, 2023 | Posted by
During last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, the company released a video paying tribute to Don West. West passed away at the age of 59 last week.
The video includes plenty of clips, as well as quotes from Gail Kim, Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, Moose, Chris Harris, ODB, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan.
Stars of IMPACT past and present pay tribute to the passion, energy and enthusiasm of the incomparable Don West. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/8YcNiSr4Oe
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 6, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Issues Press Release on Electing Himself, Former Co-Presidents to WWE Board
- Vince McMahon Planning Comeback to WWE to Sell Company, Plans to Elect Himself to Board of Directors
- Update on The Young Bucks’ Contract Negotiations With AEW
- Update on Kenny Omega Following NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Match