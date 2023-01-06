wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Releases Tribute Video to Don West

January 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Don West Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

During last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, the company released a video paying tribute to Don West. West passed away at the age of 59 last week.

The video includes plenty of clips, as well as quotes from Gail Kim, Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, Moose, Chris Harris, ODB, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan.

