Impact Wrestling X Division Title Match Added To PCW Event

Premier Championship Wrestling has announced an Impact Wrestling X-Division title match has been added to their Powder Keg event on Saturday at 7 PM. The event happens at Turners Hall in Cleveland, Ohio. You can order tickets from Joe-Dombrowski.com. Brian Cage will defend against Trey Miguel, with videos made from both men about the match.

Here’s the full card:

*Impact Wrestling X-Division Title Match: “The Machine” Brian Cage vs. “Fresh Prince Of Mid-Air” Trey Miguel

*Premier Champion Ron Mathis, Chris LeRusso & Duke Davis vs. Sonny Vice, Andrew Palace & Jackson Stone

(If Team Mathis wins, Mathis gets “Anniversary” off! If opposing team wins, whomever scores the fall becomes #1 Contender for Mathis’ Premier Title)

*The Cogar Brothers (Atticus & Otis) vs. Disciples of the Dead (Shawn Phoenix & Alex Jordan)

(If The Cogars win, Krimson must leave Premier forever. If The Disciples win, Krimson gets Gory one-on-one next month at Anniversary!)

*Welterweight Champion Nate Wings vs. Dylan Bostic

*Team Storm (Jaxon Argos & RC Dupree) vs. Alex Daniels & Joshua Singh

*Welterweight Contenders Elimination Match: Gory vs. Ace Perry vs. Bret Havoc

*Women’s Division: Katie Arquette (w/Coach Valentino) vs. Holidead

*Lee Moriarty vs. Cisco Silver

*Women’s Division: Jinx vs. Joseline Navarro