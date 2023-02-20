wrestling / News

Impact News: Impact X NJPW PPV Sells Out, Josh Alexander Video Added to Impact+

February 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling x NJPW Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling’s crossover PPV with NJPW is officially a sell-out. Impact took to Twitter to announce that the Impact X NJPW Multiverse United show on March 31st has sold out, as you can see below.

The PPV airs on FITE TV.

– Impact+ has added Josh Alexander’s retro review of Rich Swann vs. Eric Young for subscribers.

