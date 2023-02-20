wrestling / News
Impact News: Impact X NJPW PPV Sells Out, Josh Alexander Video Added to Impact+
February 20, 2023 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling’s crossover PPV with NJPW is officially a sell-out. Impact took to Twitter to announce that the Impact X NJPW Multiverse United show on March 31st has sold out, as you can see below.
The PPV airs on FITE TV.
.@IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion @Walking_Weapon steps into the ring at Multiverse United against #KUSHIDA!
Multiverse United is SOLD OUT!
Order on @FiteTV!@njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/8R8q6kW3Pg
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 19, 2023
– Impact+ has added Josh Alexander’s retro review of Rich Swann vs. Eric Young for subscribers.
