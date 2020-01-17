Various News: Imperium Promotes NXT UK on BBC Radio, Match Added to GCW Ready to Die, GCW Guilty Conscience Tickets On Sale

– Imperium members Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner appeared on BBC Radio to promote tonight’s NXT UK tapings at York Hall in England.

– Masato Tanaka vs. Matthew Justice has been added to GCW Ready to Die on Feburary 4 in Tokyo, Japan.

– Speaking of GCW, tickets for their Guilty Conscience event on March 21 go on sale today at 12 PM ET.