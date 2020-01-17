wrestling / News
Various News: Imperium Promotes NXT UK on BBC Radio, Match Added to GCW Ready to Die, GCW Guilty Conscience Tickets On Sale
– Imperium members Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner appeared on BBC Radio to promote tonight’s NXT UK tapings at York Hall in England.
To them, the studio is SACRED.
Skip to 2:20 and listen to #IMPERIUM take over the @BBCYork airwaves ahead of #NXTUKYork tonight and tomorrow at @yorkbarbican!:https://t.co/QIftK2LHog https://t.co/INMIq7AbOF pic.twitter.com/iSqKraK1jp
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) January 17, 2020
– Masato Tanaka vs. Matthew Justice has been added to GCW Ready to Die on Feburary 4 in Tokyo, Japan.
– Speaking of GCW, tickets for their Guilty Conscience event on March 21 go on sale today at 12 PM ET.
