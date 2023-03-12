– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Indi Hartwell taking a bikini vacation at the beach, Trish Stratus sharing a selfie in the middle of a busy travel week, Beth Phoenix showing why she’s called Sweaty Betty in the gym, Jacy Jayne, Zelina Vega during her recent trip to Tokyo, NXT power couple Bron Breakker and Cora Jade in Las Vegas, Maryse Mizanin, Chelsea Green showing why she’s out of this world, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/L1v9voirAt pic.twitter.com/3JiuALS6ek — WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2023