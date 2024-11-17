– Former WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell recently did some training a gym with a wrestling ring, along with AEW stars Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron, who took a photo in the ring with Hartwell. You can view the photos Mercedes Mone shared of the group together below. Mone wrote in the caption, “Work hard, play hard.” Hartwell also responded to the photos with an emoji, which you can view below.

Indi Hartwell was recently released by WWE earlier this month. Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone will defend her TBS Championship against former champion Kris Statlander next weekend at AEW Full Gear 2024. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 23 at the the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.