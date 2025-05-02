wrestling / News
International Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
May 2, 2025 | Posted by
TNA has announced three matches for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on TNA+ and AXS TV:
* TNA International Championship Match: Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young
* Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel
* Victoria Crawford vs. TBA
