International Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced an International Championship match and more for next week’s Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+:

* TNA International Championship Match: Steve Maclin vs. Mance Warner vs. Jake Something

* The Elegance Brand vs. Myla Grace & Harley Hudson

* First Class & The Nemeths vs. The Hardys, Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed

* Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee vs. Fatal Influence