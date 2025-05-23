wrestling / News
International Title Match Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
May 22, 2025 | Posted by
Steve Maclin’s next International Championship defense will take place on next week’s episode of TNA Impact. It was announced on this week’s show that Maclin will defend his championship against Matt Cardona on next week’s show.
Cardona won his title shot on last week’s show in a four-way match. The episode airs next Thursday on TNA+ and AXS TV.
