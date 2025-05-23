wrestling / News

International Title Match Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

May 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Unbreakable 2025 Steve Maclin Image Credit: TNA

Steve Maclin’s next International Championship defense will take place on next week’s episode of TNA Impact. It was announced on this week’s show that Maclin will defend his championship against Matt Cardona on next week’s show.

Cardona won his title shot on last week’s show in a four-way match. The episode airs next Thursday on TNA+ and AXS TV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading