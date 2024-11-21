International Women’s Cup Qualifier Set For CMLL Show Next Month

CMLL will hold its qualifying match for the International Women’s Cup next month. As announced yesterday, a four-way match for the Cup will be held at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5th, with competitors from STARDOM, AEW, CMLL and ROH’s women’s division competing to qualify for the match.

CMLL announced on Wednesday that Persephone, Sanely, Zeuxis, and Reyna Isis will compete in the qualifying match on December 13, with the winner going on to represent CMLL in the match.

As of this time, there’s no word on when AEW, STARDOM, and ROH will hold their qualifiers.