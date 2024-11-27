International Women’s Cup Qualifiers Announced AEW Dynamite & Collision

AEW has announced qualifying matches for the International Women’s Cup at Wrestle Dynasty for AEW Dynamite and Collision. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that the qualifying matches for AEW’s representative in the Wrestle Dynasty match will take place over the next few weeks.

To start with, Jamie Hayter will face Queen Aminata on this week’s Dynamite. Then, Serena Deeb will face Willow Nightingale on the December 7th episode of Collision, with the winners of the two matches facing off at the Winters Is Coming taping of Collision on December 12th. The winner of that match will move onto the January 5th PPV where they will compete against women from CMLL, ROH, and STARDOM for the Cup.

CMLL previously announced that Persephone, Sanely, Zeuxis, and Reyna Isis will compete in a four-way match on their December 13th show to determine their representative in the match.