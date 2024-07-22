wrestling / News
Interview Segment Announced For WWE NXT
July 22, 2024 | Posted by
Thea Hail will have a sit-down interview on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The company announced the news today.
This is ahead of Hail challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Great American Bash, a bout set up on last week’s NXT. Here is the updated card:
No Disqualification Match: Brooks Jensen vs. Josh Briggs
Oro Mensah vs. Ashante Adonis
Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King
Interview with Thea Hail
After what went down last week with @roxanne_wwe, we will hear from @theahail_wwe in a special sit-down interview TOMORROW on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/xIgE6fwqdt
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 22, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Praises WWE’s Booking Strategy With Wyatt Sicks
- Jim Ross Thinks WWE Could’ve Done More With Billy Gunn As a Singles Star
- Sid Vicious Thinks His WWE Hall of Fame Chances Are Better With Vince McMahon Out
- Maxxine Dupri Wearing Leopard Print, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos