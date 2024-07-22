Interview Segment Announced For WWE NXT

Thea Hail will have a sit-down interview on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The company announced the news today.

This is ahead of Hail challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Great American Bash, a bout set up on last week’s NXT. Here is the updated card:

No Disqualification Match: Brooks Jensen vs. Josh Briggs

Oro Mensah vs. Ashante Adonis

Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King

Interview with Thea Hail