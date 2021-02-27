Io Shirai Congratulates STARDOM on Upcoming 10th Anniversary Event (Video)

– Current reigning NXT Women’s champion Io Shirai congratulated World Wonder Ring STARDOM on the promotion’s upcoming 10th anniversary slated for early next month. You can check out the video in which Shirai appeared, along with her NXT title belt, and congratulated STARDOM on its 10th anniversary.

Shirai was a fixture and multi-year veteran and champion of STARDOM before signing with WWE back in 2018. STARDOM’s 10th anniversary event, the All Star Dream Cinderella, is slated for March 3 at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.