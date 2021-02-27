wrestling / News
Io Shirai Congratulates STARDOM on Upcoming 10th Anniversary Event (Video)
February 27, 2021 | Posted by
– Current reigning NXT Women’s champion Io Shirai congratulated World Wonder Ring STARDOM on the promotion’s upcoming 10th anniversary slated for early next month. You can check out the video in which Shirai appeared, along with her NXT title belt, and congratulated STARDOM on its 10th anniversary.
Shirai was a fixture and multi-year veteran and champion of STARDOM before signing with WWE back in 2018. STARDOM’s 10th anniversary event, the All Star Dream Cinderella, is slated for March 3 at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.
【💎3・3日本武道館💎】
👀全集中❣️
🌟スターダムのスーパーレジェンド #紫雷イオ 選手よりお祝いメッセージが到着❣#STARDOM #スターダム10周年🎎
🔻YouTubehttps://t.co/LDgTRFzkV8
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) February 27, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Initially Against Using Cardboard Cutouts At Wrestlemania
- Carlito Explains Why He Was Frustrated During First WWE Run, Says AEW Hasn’t Contacted Him
- More Details On What Impact Wrestling Planned For Sammy Guevara
- Jim Ross Recalls The Kat’s Firing In WWE, Jerry Lawler Leaving With Her, Paul Heyman Replacing Lawler