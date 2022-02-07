Isiah Kassidy Hypes Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match For AEW Dynamite

Isiah Kassidy will be facing a newly-signed AEW star on this week’s episode of Dynamite, and Kassidy took to Twitter to hype the match. Kassidy, who lost a hard-fought match against Sammy Guevara on AEW Rampage, is set to face a newly-debuting star in a Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match on Dynamite. Kassidy wrote in response to the news:

I was good, but Sammy was better on Friday. Respect g. But aye man, this [opponent] better not be who I think it is… Y’all gonna force me to put this dude out for good 💯 By the way. I’ve called you 4 times @MATTHARDYBRAND. I gotta get ready for this ladder match. #AEWDynamite”

It is not currently known who Kassidy will face in the qualifier.