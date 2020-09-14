Ivar Reportedly Set For Neck Surgery After RAW Injury

As previously reported, Ivar of the Viking Raiders suffered a cervical injury on the Sept. 7 edition of WWE RAW during an eight-man tag team match. And it appears the injury was severe enough for warrant surgery.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, Ivar’s injury is indeed serious and he is set to undergo neck surgery on Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama. Alvarez didn’t specify a timetable for when Ivar could return to action.

Dave Meltzer had previously speculated that there was uncertainty surrounding whether Ivar would need surgery.

After the injury last week, Ivar took to Twitter to thank fans for their support.

“From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU to every single friend, family and fan who has reached out to me. My heart is truly touched from all the love and support. Still figuring it all out but I am working hard to recover and be better than ever! Love you all,” he wrote.