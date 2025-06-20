wrestling / News

IWRG Thursday Night Wrestling Results 6.19.25: Intercontinental Title Match, More

June 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
IWRG Thursday Night Wrestling Image Credit: IWRG

Grupo Internacional Revolucion held its Thursday Night Wrestling show last night, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the Arena Naucalpan show below, per Fightful:

* Superboy & Kali def. Sol & Mirvan
* Avisman def. Tromba
* Lucha Random: Wisin El Perro & Iron Kid def. Big Strippers
* Aquiles def. Emperador Azteca & Tonalli
* Hijo del Pirata Morgan def. Hell Boy
* IWRG Intercontinental Championship Match: Mexa Boys def. Mala Fama

