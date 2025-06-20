wrestling / News
IWRG Thursday Night Wrestling Results 6.19.25: Intercontinental Title Match, More
June 20, 2025 | Posted by
Grupo Internacional Revolucion held its Thursday Night Wrestling show last night, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the Arena Naucalpan show below, per Fightful:
* Superboy & Kali def. Sol & Mirvan
* Avisman def. Tromba
* Lucha Random: Wisin El Perro & Iron Kid def. Big Strippers
* Aquiles def. Emperador Azteca & Tonalli
* Hijo del Pirata Morgan def. Hell Boy
* IWRG Intercontinental Championship Match: Mexa Boys def. Mala Fama
More Trending Stories
- WWE Confirms That Goldberg Will Wrestle His Last Match at Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Konnan Confirms WWE Wanted Mike Tenay For WWE X AAA Worlds Collide
- Mark Coleman Recalls Getting Banned From WWE Events After Ringside Incident With Chris Jericho
- Stephanie McMahon Says Vince McMahon Is Likely His Own Biggest Nemesis