Izzy Moreno Is Excited For Her First Full WrestleMania Week, Previews Matches

Izzy Moreno has a busy WrestleMania week coming up as a performer, and she says she’s really looking forward to it. Moreno spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview promoting her multiple matches and more for the coming week and you can see highlights below:

On being excited for this week: “Oh, my gosh. My guy, I feel so amazing. This is the craziest feeling ever. Because, like, literally, I have dreamt about this my entire life, and I know every wrestler says that, but me, I’m like, no, this is literally my entire life. I’ve given everything for my career – the ring, everything. So the fact that this is all happening is absolutely insane, and for WrestleMania week, I’m like, ‘My gosh, this is even more beautiful.’ Basically, this is my Super Bowl. I feel so amazing. I’m gonna be honest; this whole weekend has been insane,” she said. “People saw I posted that I was at the Performance Center. I had the honor to go to Evolve tapings, and that was absolutely incredible. I can’t really speak too much on it, but it was an honor to be there. Sunday, WWE ID tweeted me, and I am now part of the WWE ID GCW show, WrestleMania week. I cannot believe those words are leaving my mouth because I never thought that was gonna be possible. I still cannot believe it’s happening until I’m in that ring facing Zara Zakher, which is also insane. I feel amazing. Lots of tears, lots of like, what the heck, like all of it. So excited to talk about all of this with you. This is my first interview since all of it has happened. So you get the scoop.”

On this year being her first full WrestleMania week: “It’s so much fun because this is my first full Mania week. ‘Cause last year I went to Philly and I was still Izzy Moreno, but I didn’t get booked at all. I figured out why, ‘cause I think there’s a couple of laws in Philly that I can’t compete at my age. I was 16 when I went to Philly and I remember being so bummed out. I’m like, ‘I’m Izzy Moreno, I want to wrestle,’ and in hindsight, this year I have three matches, and I’m signing at WrestleCon. So I’m like, I am not complaining at all. I am so grateful.”

On being booked for the week: “Originally, I just had one match, which was Texas Wrestling Cartel on Friday against Zayda Steel, and then that quickly turned into I’m going to face Nina Samuels the same day, like a few hours beforehand, at the same building for Potter-Mania. I still was like ready to go for WrestleMania and then I got the call that I was gonna be a part of WWE ID and GCW and that was like, holy crap. So I have such a stacked ‘Mania week. I’m so excited. I get in late Tuesday, Wednesday’s the GCW show. I’m not really sure how I’m gonna function those 24 hours and then Thursday I get to meet all my beautiful BFFs at WrestleMania. Friday, I have my two back-to-back matches, and then Saturday night, I fly out back home to Orlando.

“So it’s gonna be a fun week. I’m excited. I feel like this is literally like my first full Mania week. ‘Cause like I said, last year I didn’t get to wrestle and I was like so sad, but then this year I feel like it came back like tenfold. I’m so excited. I’ve been preparing so much. I have such amazing coaches, which I’d love to talk about, but I’m training at the Foundation with Ace Steel. I’m also, and then I’m also at Fighting Spirit with Pete Dunne and the Grizzled Young Vets. So they’ve been getting me like top shape. I’m so excited. I have an amazing strength coach over in Texas, [2-10 Strong]. he’s been [helping with everything] from my diet to my strength training, everything. Then I have an amazing support system—my parents and my management team and all my friends and everything. So I’m excited. It’s going to be so much fun. I can’t even imagine what the week looks like for me, who knows if any other big stuff happens. But yeah, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”