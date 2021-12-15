wrestling / News

Jack Cartwheel Announced For PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022.

December 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWG Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that Jack Cartwheel is the sixth entrant in the PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament. He joins a group that includes Black Taurus, JONAH, Alex Shelley, Kevin Blackwood and Lio Rush. This is the first BOLA tournament for Cartwheel. The tournament happens on January 29 and 30.

