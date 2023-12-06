Jack Perry Files To Trademark Jungle Boy

F4WOnline reports that yesterday, Jack Perry filed to trademark his former ring name ‘Jungle Boy’ for entertainment services. He filed through his attorney, Michael E Dockins, via Boy Myth Legend, Inc. Perry has been suspended from AEW since a backstage incident at All In in August.

