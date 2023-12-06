wrestling / News
Jack Perry Files To Trademark Jungle Boy
F4WOnline reports that yesterday, Jack Perry filed to trademark his former ring name ‘Jungle Boy’ for entertainment services. He filed through his attorney, Michael E Dockins, via Boy Myth Legend, Inc. Perry has been suspended from AEW since a backstage incident at All In in August.
Class 025
022 039.
G & S: IC 025: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
Class 041
100 101 107.
G & S: IC 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.
