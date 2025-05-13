Jacob Fatu Doesn’t Want To Speak On Jeff Cobb’s WWE Debut At Backlash

Jacob Fatu got some apparently-unwanted help from a debuting Jeff Cobb, and Fatu says his expression spoke for itself. Cobb made his WWE debut at Backlash on Saturday as he came down and attacked LA Knight, allowing Fatu to retain his WWE United States Championship.

Fatu looked displeased with Cobb’s debut and refused to celebrate, something he was asked about in an appearance on the WWE Backlash Recap.

“Man, I’m gonna keep it 100, I don’t even want to speak on that,” Fatu said (per Fightful). “I don’t want to speak on none of that. I don’t want to speak on the last couple of seconds because honestly, I could tell you I don’t know. I appreciate you having me, but I don’t want to speak on none of that. I can’t tell you if I don’t know anything. If I don’t know why, I can’t speak on it.”

He continued, “The whole world saw the look on my face. I ain’t frustrated about it, but I just can’t speak on it. I can’t tell you nothing about it because it’s kind of — it’s just a little different. Obviously, I still feel like they better get in where they fit in at the end of the day. I can’t call it. Everybody just gonna have to stay tuned and see what’s poppin cause for something like that to pop up out of nowhere to me, to Jacob, who’s been nothing but loyal. Slowly upsetting. Overall, I don’t want to speak about it though. Like I said, they better get in where they fit in at the end of the day. That’s it, man.”