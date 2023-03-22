wrestling / News
Jacob Fatu Joins MLW Battle Riot V
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Jacob Fatu has joined the 40-wrestler Battle Riot V match slated for next month. The MLW Battle Riot V event is scheduled for Saturday, April 8 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Here’s the full announcement:
Jacob Fatu enters Battle RIOT V
MLW returns to Philly April 8
(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced Jacob Fatu as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.
🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.
The winner of last year’s Battle RIOT has officially entered Battle RIOT V!
Fresh off the greatest World Heavyweight Championship bout in Major League Wrestling history, Fatu looks to get right back in the mix by setting his sights on winning his second consecutive RIOT.
Fatu, the 12th participant to join the 40-wrestler extravaganza, is instantly an odds-on favorite to win the RIOT.
Could a Hammerstone/Fatu trilogy be on the horizon?
40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.
Battle RIOT entrants:
Jacob Fatu
John Hennigan
Raven
Willie Mack
Alex Kane
Rickey Shane Page
Shigehiro Irie
Lance Anoa’i
Sam Adonis
Mr. Thomas
1 Called Manders
Jimmy Lloyd
More entrants and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.
The Battle RIOT V will air exclusively on delay on REELZ on Tuesday April 25 at 10e/p.
