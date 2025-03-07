UPDATED: A new report has some additional details on Jade Cargill having heat backstage in WWE. Fightful Select reports that they had previously asked WWE talent about the incident reported in the WON about the backstage altercation between Cargill and Shayna Baszler, and that those in the locker room had been quiet about the incident. The report says that more information has come out since and that according to people backstage, Cargill had said that Baszler needed to learn how to work after the Triple Threat match at WWE Clash At The Castle 2024, in which Cargill tapped out in a situation where that was not supposed to be the finish.

The report goes on to say that Cargill’s promo where she said she was “demanding respect” and spoke about being surrounded by wolves in the shape of women got much of the locker room talking, with at least one talent noting that this was taken personally by several talent as they’d kept the Baszler & Cargill issue quiet.

The report also notes that Cargill had some heat about her time off. Some talent had heard that Cargill asked for the holiday tour off but was told it was mandatory. She then suffered an injury that was questioned by several members of the roster, which resulted in conflicting reports about her injury status. WWE higher ups said that she was in fact injured and had been willing to return sooner than she did, but WWE wanted to ensure that she was cleared by the medical team and she was able to get some additional time at the Performance Center as a result.

Sources close to Cargill say that in regard to the Baszler matter, she was more disappointed with herself with how it all happened and was apologetic backstage. Sources close to her also dispute the notion that she asked for the holidays off despite what is being said in the locker room.

ORIGINAL: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jade Cargill had an altercation with Shayna Baszler several months ago, before Cargill was written off television. The WON notes that ‘half a dozen people’ confirmed it happened, but details were not offered. It was said to be not just one thing that caused it.

Cargill reportedly rubbed people the wrong way in the RAW women’s division. Baszler wanted to fight her before management caught wind of the situation and calmed things down. This was around the time the company was running matches with Baszler and Zoey Stark vs. Cargill and Bianca Belair.

It’s believed it might have been, at least in part, on something that happened during those matches. One woman on the roster believed the tension in the Smackdown women’s roster, with Cargill, is worse than the RAW side.