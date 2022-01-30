Jade Cargill Reveals She’s Been Working With Bryan Danielson

In an interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Jade Cargill spoke about the work she’s been putting into her wrestling and noted she’s been working with Bryan Danielson. Here are highlights:

On the work she’s been doing for her wrestling training: “QT Marshall at the Nightmare Factory, he is a tremendous help. He helps me with my timing, he helps me with — because there’s a lot of dead points in between spots, obviously and that comes with reps, and being that I’ve been literally baptized by fire, he’s the one who actually sits there and talks me through things and watches my matches. I literally take something from every one of my matches. I didn’t work on the independent circuit. I didn’t go to a school for about 2-3 years to be groomed before I was on TV. When I say I was baptized by fire, I literally was. So, he’s one of my trainers that helps me to stay calm and collected in the ring. Being that I’m a previous athlete, I’m used to being in front of people and performing. That’s easy. It comes from the heart. Just being able to stay in the moment because prior to this, being an athlete, came in very cocky, but the moves are only like 15% of everything. You have to breathe, you have to be in the moment. If anything happens you have to listen to the audience. It’s a lot. There are a lot of layers in wrestling that I’m learning.”

On working with Dustin Rhodes and Bryan Danielson: “Another person that helps me out is Dustin Rhodes. He is a tremendous trainer too. Obviously, these people come from years of experience and lately, I’ve been working with Bryan Danielson, so, I’m 10 months in and I’m working with a legend. I am forever floored, I am humbled, I am grateful to work for these people that come with so much recognition and have contributed so much to the community of wrestling. So, I’m thankful, I’m ready, I have the best coaches out there. I’m 10 months in, so the sky’s the limit, baby.”