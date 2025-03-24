Jake Roberts Says He Enjoyed Steel Cage Matches, Recalls Refereeing For Hiro Matsuda

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about working steel cage matches, the differences in today’s matches compared to old school bouts and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Hiro Matsuda: “I refereed for Hiro. Yeah, him and Danny Hodge would wrestle each other. And I’d referee, and it was just an amazing night for me each time it happened. You know, I felt like I was in the ring with two gods. And they would just work their magic, man. It was awesome.”

On the unwritten rules of old-school steel cage matches: “Well back in my day, the idea was to get two guys in there and the cage was to keep everybody else out, and to keep the guys in the ring. Now you win the match by climbing out of it. Which to me, kind of kills the whole damn gimmick. The cage is supposed to be there to keep these two animals in there till it’s settled. So back in my day, we had to stay in there till we come up with a finish.”

On why he liked cage matches: “I really enjoyed the cage matches, because we could hit him hard. And I always made a point of it to hit it hard, man. [Hit] the mesh. And of course, it cut the shit out of me, but I enjoyed that. I enjoyed bleeding.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.