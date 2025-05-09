Jake Roberts Explains What Impressed Him About Antonio Inoki

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Antonio Inoki, the historic 1990 Wrestling Summit in Tokyo, a joint show featuring WWE, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. You can check out some highlights below:

On trying to combat the environment of Japan: “I just go out in there and do my s**t, man. I let them follow me if they want to. If they don’t want to, they don’t have to… there’s a difference between being quiet and them not being involved, you know? They can be quiet and still be paying attention to what you’re doing. And I don’t mind that. But it’s when they’re over there picking their nose or doing whatever, scratching their nuts or getting up and going to get popcorn or something, then it’s a problem.”

Jake Roberts on Antonio Inoki: “I just liked the way he carried himself. He was a stud.”

On the Egg Dome: “I just remember, what a f**king name. I mean, they had a contest to name that son of a bitch, the Egg Dome. That’s f**king weak man. Give it a break, guys.”

