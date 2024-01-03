Jake Roberts On His Memories Of Jimmy Snuka, Nancy Argentino’s Death

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit, Jake Roberts, talked about Jimmy Snuka and whether he thought Snuka murdered Nancy Argentino. Snuka was charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter for the 1983 murder case, but due to him having terminal cancer in the mid-2010’s, charges were dropped. You can check out some highlights below:

On memories of Superfly Jimmy Snuka: “Man, what a great athlete. He was an unbelievable baseball player, too. Yes, he was great at whatever he did, you know, whether it was playing baseball or flying off that top rope. He’s just a phenomenal athlete, man. Everything was nice and cool. We behaved ourselves.”

On Snuka allegedly being part of the murder of his former girlfriend: “I heard a lot about it, man. But I wasn’t there, and I don’t know what happened. You know, and Jimmy just doesn’t seem like the kind of guy that would do something like that. So he’s very mellow.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.