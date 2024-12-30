Jake Roberts On His Love of Doing Promos, Where He Found Inspiration

Jake Roberts is an all-time great when it comes to doing promos, and he recently discussed where his love of promo work came from and more. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet where he was asked about his promo work, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc:

On where his love of promos came from: “I don’t remember how it all came about. Promos for me were a game, they were fun. And if anything is fun, you’ll spend more time doing it.”

On spending all his time writing promos instead of going out after shows: “Not me. I was wherever I was at. I had a pen and paper and I was thinking about doing a promo, writing down ideas.”

On where he got inspiration from: “Books, movies, music, all the above. I love Ozzy Osbourne stuff. I love Pink Floyd stuff. I love Rolling Stones, of course, and The Who, they had some good stuff.”