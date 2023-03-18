Jake Roberts Recalls Meng Biting a Man’s Nose Off & Bodyslamming a Police Officer

Meng has a reputation of one of the toughest men in wrestling, and Jake Roberts shared some stories about the legendary wrestler. Roberts talked about Meng/Haku and some of his more legendary off-screen exploits on a recent episode of The Snake Pit, and you can see some highlights below:

On Meng being ‘the real badass’ in wrestling: “Abso-f**king-lutely. Meng is the baddest son of a on the planet, brother. I’ve watched him do some horrible things to people. I watched him bite a guy’s nose off one time… I was there. He bit the guy’s nose off and then spit it in his face. And I was also there when Jimmy Jack Funk was irritating him for a while, and Meng reached up and pulled his eyeball out. And his eyeball was hanging about five inches down on his cheek. And Jimmy Jack raised up and said, ‘Wow, I’m looking at the ground and I’m looking at you!’ And Meng was nice enough to grab the eyeball and then spread it, and push it back into the socket.. and we all had a beer.”

On Meng bodyslamming a cop: “I was also there when he bodyslammed a policeman in Montreal. It’s real simple. This s policeman walked up and told us that we were going to go to jail. And Meng just screamed at him, and grabbed him and bodyslammed him. Landed one time, that was it.”

On how Meng compares with Dick Slater as a tough guy: “Not the same boat, no. Meng’s in a boat by his own.”

