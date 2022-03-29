James Storm Recalls Chris Harris Going to WWE, Said It Led to Bad Blood Between Them

America’s Most Wanted split up when Chris Harris went to WWE and became Braden Walker, and James Storm recently talked about the split. Storm spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and talked about how the split led to some bad blood between them at the time.

“It was kinda weird because when he went to WWE, we really just went our separate ways,” he said. “There was a lot of bad blood there at the time because we got word that they wanted us to come together as a tag team and I had one more year left on my contract and his [contract] was up. I told him, ‘Just sign one more year and we’ll go together.’ We were more valuable that way. Bob Ryder was trying to tell him, ‘Don’t go without Storm. I’m telling you, don’t do it.’ But he wouldn’t listen. He wanted to go. I can’t blame him. They were trying to throw some money at him and he got up there and they just buried him.”

He continued, “I’m not gonna try to toot my own horn, but I think it would have went different. There wouldn’t be a three-disc Braden Walker collection, I wouldn’t think if I went up there. I got him to sign mine. I made one up. I made a cover-up and everything. He stood on the stage with his hands on his hips. He talked to Matt Hardy.”