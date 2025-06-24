Janel Grant Submits Request For Documents In Vince McMahon Lawsuit

Janel Grant’s legal team has submitted a request for a host of communications from Vince McMahon and WWE in her lawsuit against them. As previously reported, a judge approved Grant’s amended version of the lawsuit against McMahon and WWE accusing the former WWE Chairman of sexual assault, sex trafficking and more. Brandon Thurston reported for POST Wrestling that Grant’s legal team submitted a request for internal WWE communications as well as those from Vince McMahon that includes board materials and NDA drafts, as well as documents reviewed by federal investigators.

The discovery request is in specifically in regard to WWE and McMahon’s request to move the matter to private arbitration. The argument is that information in the documents could help prove that Grant was under duress when she signed the NDA, which could make it unenforceable.

The list of documents requested include, per the site:

“1. Documents sufficient to show the identity of each individual who participated in drafting and/or reviewing the NDA.

2. All communications between You, on the one hand, and any other person(s), on the other, concerning terminating Ms. Grant’s employment and/or the NDA.

3. All communications between any of Your employees or agents, on the one hand, and any other person(s), on the other, regarding concerning [sic] terminating Ms. Grant’s employment and/or the NDA.

4. All communications between any of WWE’s employees, officers, directors, or agents, on the one hand, and any other person(s), on the other, concerning terminating Ms. Grant’s employment and/or the NDA.

5. All drafts of the NDA.

6. All communications between You, on the one hand, and Linda McMahon, on the other, concerning Ms. Grant and/or the NDA.

7. All communications between You, on the one hand, and Dr. Carlon Colker, on the other, concerning Ms. Grant and/or the NDA.

8. Ms. Grant’s complete employment file.

9. All documents and communications generated by WWE’s human resources personnel, including but not limited to communications to and from Meredith Hutt, regarding Ms. Grant’s employment and separation from WWE and/or the NDA.

10. All communications between You and/or Your counsel, on the one hand, and Jonathan Shapiro, Esq., on the other, concerning the NDA.

11. All Board Materials from January 1, 2019 to January 30, 2025.

12. All minutes of the Board’s Audit Committee from January 1, 2019 to January 30, 2025.

13. All documents and communications between You, on the one hand, and Endeavor, on the other, concerning disclosure of WWE’s litigation liabilities from January 1, 2019 to April 3, 2023.

14. All documents and communications produced by You to government investigators, including but not limited to the Department of Justice and/or Securities and Exchange Commission, concerning Ms. Grant and/or the NDA.

15. Documents sufficient to show (a) all subpoenas and/or voluntary requests for production and/or testimony received by You and/or Your counsel concerning the SEC Action and (b) Your responses and objections, if any, to the government’s requests.

16. All documents and communications concerning WWE’s claim that, “[a]lthough WWE was a party to the Settlement Agreements—one signed in 2019 and one signed in 2022—McMahon failed to disclose the agreements to WWE’s Board of Directors (“Board”), legal department, accountants, financial reporting personnel, and auditor[,]” in the SEC Action.

17. All documents and communications collected and reviewed in response to a request and/or subpoena from the government; determined to be responsive; withheld under an assertion of privilege; and later found to be non-privileged and discoverable under the crime fraud exception by the Southern District of New York, as affirmed by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in In re Grand Jury Subpoenas Dated September 13 (2025), Docket Nos. 24-1588-cv (L), 24-1589-cv (Con) (2d. Cir. Feb 7, 2025).

18. Documents sufficient to show the scope and methodology of the Board’s Internal Investigation.

19. Documents sufficient to identify all person(s) interviewed in the course of the Board’s Internal Investigation.

20. All documents and communications concerning the findings and recommendations of the Board’s Internal Investigation.”